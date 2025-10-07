Sparty’s Secrets: Your inside look at MSU Homecoming Week

It’s a special time for both current and former Spartans as they’re brought together this week to celebrate Michigan State University’s homecoming.

GLOW GREEN ALL WEEK

All week Spartans are encouraged to ‘glow green’ by illuminating their homes and dorms with green lighting.

PARADE CELEBRATES 104 YEARS OF TRADITION

The beloved annual homecoming parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 10. This year is Michigan State University's 104th annual homecoming parade according to the MSU Alumni website.

This event brings over 10,000 people together. It features the Spartan Marching Band, groups on MSU's campus, Sparty, community organizers, university leaders and many Spartan fans with school spirit.

Paradegoers start their route by marching down Abbot Road, traverse Grand River Avenue and then make their way into campus along Farm Lane.

MEET THE GRAND MARSHAL

This year's parade Grand Marshal is Paul Rosenberg, a graduate from MSU's College of Social Science. He went on to become a producer for Eminem, one of Michigan's most famous rappers.

THE GAME DAY HYPE

The big game comes after the parade on Saturday, October 11. This year Michigan State goes up against UCLA on the gridiron. Football games garner strong school spirit attracting current students and alumni to local businesses where they buy MSU merchandise.

INSIDE THE SPARTAN BOOKSTORE BUZZ

The Spartan Bookstore in the International Center is a popular destination for shoppers given its on-campus location near Spartan Stadium, said Ava Sheridan, a current employee.

On game days, the bookstore gets packed with people - both young students and adults - looking to pick up MSU merch for football games and as souvenirs.

“A lot of people come in, a lot of last-minute shoppers which is great,” she said.

Every register will open up, and the line will snake around the back of the store, Sheridan said.

Best sellers on game days include clear bags that can be brought inside the stadium, MSU earrings, makeup, official Lululemon MSU clothing, seat cushions for the bleachers and striped green and white overalls.

“Older adults as well as college students are getting the striped green and white bibs you see everywhere,” she said.

To prepare for the big game, employees at the Spartan Bookstore are making sure everything is stocked and ready to go.

“Right now, we’re redoing our Nike section so we can have the freshest stuff out on stock for homecoming, and we’re revamping all of that as well, making sure everything is marked down correctly in terms of sales,” Sheridan said.

Jugs for fall hayrides are super popular among students, so we're making sure those are set up too, she said.

“Those have been a hot commodity, people have been buying them in bulk,” she said. “I’ve seen people buy seven at a time, with armfuls and bagfuls to then distribute to their friends.”

For a comprehensive schedule of events, and more information about the parade, the Grand Marshall and MSU's homecoming week, visit this link here.