Spartans hockey returns with sights making a deep NCAA tournament run

College hockey is back, and the Michigan State Spartans are starting the new season with the weight of big expectations.

Ranked among the nation’s top teams, MSU begins its regular season Thursday at Munn Ice Arena against New Hampshire.

Last season, the Spartans captured the Big Ten regular season championship and posted a 26-7-4 record, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

But their run ended with a 4-3 loss to Cornell on a goal with just 10 seconds left.

WKAR’s Beyond the Score host Al Martin says that loss with be a key motivator for this years returning players.

“What really stands out is the hunger that this group brings back after that heartbreaking, 4 to 3 loss to Cornell," Martin said. Martin says returning core players including goaltender Trey Augustine, captain and defenseman Matt Basgall, and forward Daniel Russell, will give the team stability, while the younger players will bring speed and energy.

"You can really feel a balance between experience and youth, and that's setting them up for another deep run this year," he said.

Also back this season is head coach Adam Nightingale, who signed a five-year contract extension over the summer.

"Under [Nightingale's] leadership, MSU has gone from a middle of the pack team to championship caliber," Martin said. "He's brought in elite recruiting classes, he's blended International and CHL talent, [and] created a culture of consistency and pace."

The Spartans face a packed schedule, including Boston University, Northern Michigan, and Big Ten match ups against Penn StateMinnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Tonight’s opener at Munn Ice Arena at 7:00 p.m. will give fans their first look at whether MSU’s momentum carries forward into the new season..

Interview Transcript:

Melorie Begay: College hockey returns this week, and with it, high expectations for top ranked Michigan State to make it to the NCAA Frozen Four, it would be their first appearance in nearly 20 years.

Here to talk about tonight's opening regular season game, the schedule and more. Is WKAR Beyond the Score host al Martin, thanks for being here this morning. Al.

Al Martin: Always good to see you. Melorie, thanks for having me.

Begay: There's a lot of excitement this year for the Spartans, given last season's Big 10 Championship win and their 26 seven and four record. How's the team shaping up coming off the heels of a successful season?

Martin: Yeah, Melorie, you know, it's hard not to feel that excitement. You know, Michigan State coming off one of its best seasons in two decades. Really, you know, we're talking about a Big 10 regular season title last year you mentioned that 26 seven and four record the number one overall seed going into the NCAA tournament. That kind of success that changes expectations, right?

But what really stands out is the hunger that this group brings back after that heartbreaking four to three loss to Cornell. It was a goal scored with just 10 seconds left to end the season that stung, and they've carried it all summer. They've made no apologies and letting that be known, the teams returning core players like goaltender Trey Augustine, defenseman Matt Bagsell who is a captain, forward Daniel Russell, that gives them stability, while the younger guys bring speed energy. You can really feel a balance between experience and youth, and that's setting them up for, I think, another deep run this year, Melorie.

Begay: I want to mention head coach, Adam Nightingale. He has been a key part of the Spartans recent successes, so much so that the university locked him down with a five year contract extension over the summer. How is he thinking about this season?

Martin: Yeah, and that contract extension is well deserved. Melorie. I mean, Adam Nightingale has completely reshaped the identity of Spartan hockey. He's a detail driven leader. Holds players accountable, but he also connects them on a, connects with them, I should say, on a personal level, and that's what really makes him special, in my eyes. Under his leadership, MSU has gone from a middle of the pack team to championship caliber. He's brought in elite recruiting classes. He's blended international and CHL talent, created a culture of consistency and pace.

Beyond East Lansing Nightingale's reputation, it keeps growing. Melorie, he was an assistant for Team USA at the World Championships, and that experience only sharpens his approach here and his mindset this year is all about growth through pressure. He knows this team is talented enough to win it all, but now it's about execution, proving that they can carry that regular season dominance into the postseason. He's embracing the pressure and the spotlight on his program right now, Melorie.

Begay: So who's on this year's schedule?

Martin: Yeah, it's a stacked schedule. You know, the Spartans opened, you know, at Munn Ice arena this week against New Hampshire, that kicks off a non-conference slate that includes Boston University and then Northern Michigan on the road. Big 10 play begins November 7. That's when Penn State comes to town, followed by showdowns with Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio State.

Every weekend really is a measuring stick for this team, but the big date circled in green and white, well, that's February 7, right? The “Dual and the D” against Michigan at little cedars Arena in Detroit. That's always a national showcase, and this year it could really decide Big 10 standings overall. The schedule is built to test depth and resilience, Melorie, the early travel, the late season rivalry games, all of it will push this young group to grow fast.

Begay: All right, so the regular season starts tonight with Michigan State going head to head with New Hampshire. What are you looking for?

Martin: Yeah, well, this is a roster of 27, Melorie. The first thing I'll be watching for is chemistry, because 13 new players on this roster. You want to see how quickly they connect on the ice, especially on special teams and in transition. The offense should look fast and aggressive, but discipline will matter early. Coach, Nightingale’s system, demands structure, even in high tempo.

New Hampshire’s a scrappy opponent and they can make you really pay for mistakes. So this opener is a great test to see where this team is in the early part of the season. And of course, I'll be looking at the crowd at Munn Ice arena. You know we were talking before we started rolling here Melorie. I mean, it’s sold out. The atmosphere at Munn Ice arena, folks, if you have not been to Munn Ice arena to check out this new and improved machine that Adam Nightingale is leading, check it out. It is a raucous, fun atmosphere. Yeah, I'm sure that Spartan hockey fans are ready for hockey to be back again at Munn.

Begay: I'm looking forward to it too. Al, Martin is WKAR’s Beyond the Score host, thanks for being here, Al.

Martin: Anytime, Melorie, thank you.

