Jackson's first black mayor will not run for office in 2026

Jackson’s first black mayor will not seek another term in office.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney made the announcement at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“It would take a direct message from God to convict [sic] me to run for elected office in this next year because I am choosing to put my family first,” Mahoney said near the end of the meeting.

Jackson voters elected Mahoney as mayor in 2021 and 2023.

Mahoney was born and raised in Jackson and graduated from Jackson High School in 2000, according to the city website.

He currently works as the African American Affinity Liaison for Jackson College and runs the non-profit Many Hands Community Services.

The mayor is active in several community organizations and served on the city’s Racial Equity Commission and the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority.

Mahoney said that, as of Tuesday, he still had 413 more days to work as mayor.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the job that I am doing,” Mahoney said. “It is not for not appreciating the work.

“This is thankless work and if you don’t absolutely love it, you sure ain’t [sic] doing it for the money ‘cause trust me, it ain’t done, and so, consider this my farewell tour,” he added.

Mahoney’s term expires late next year.