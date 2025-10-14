Lansing becomes LGBTQ welcoming city, but stops short of sanctuary status

The city of Lansing will become an LGBTQ Welcoming City after City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to pass a resolution expressing support for the LGBTQ community.

The resolution is largely symbolic but calls for City Council members to develop pro-LGBTQ policies, ensure that city programs are inclusive and appoint LGBTQ community members to city boards.

The resolution “recognizes that, in the face of inadequate state and federal protections, we must take proactive steps to safeguard our most vulnerable residents.”

Advocates say the resolution was passed amid escalating threats to the transgender community at the local, state and federal level, including recent alleged threats made at The Avenue Cafe and racist and homophobic messages spray painted on businesses in Old Town Lansing this summer.

Naming the city an LGBTQ Welcoming City stops short of the LGBTQ Sanctuary City designation some advocates had requested during a hearing on transgender safety last week.

In a sanctuary city, the local government would commit to not enforcing state or federal laws that could harm the LGBTQ community.

Some Democratic-leaning cities in states where Republicans control the state government have sought the designation to shield from state laws restricting the rights of the LGBTQ community, including Kansas City, Mo., and Austin, Texas.

Such state laws include a requirement that teachers call transgender students by the name and pronouns they were assigned at birth and restrictions on gender-affirming care that medical experts say can be lifesaving for transgender youth.

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders saying America “categorically rejects transgender lunacy,” barring transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports and saying the federal government only recognizes two genders, “male and female.”

Councilmember Brian Jackson expressed concern last week that a sanctuary city designation could garner increased scrutiny from the federal government.

But Council President Ryan Kost said recent actions at the federal level make it more important to take steps to protect LGBTQ rights at the local level.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day we saw American troops in U.S. cities,” Kost said, referring to the National Guard deployment in cities like Portland, Ore., and Chicago. “But we also cannot walk on eggshells and do nothing because we’re scared of what Washington might do.”

Kost says only Mayor Andy Schor could declare Lansing a sanctuary city, since such a designation would involve issuing a directive to the city’s police department.

Aria Morey spoke at Monday night’s meeting and said while a resolution is “just words,” designating Lansing an LGBTQ Welcoming City is a positive first step.

“Words are what builds protections when other systems fail,” Morey said. “Words are what govern, motivate, declare, inspire and create action. Words are the beginning, and they are what’s left when all else fails.”

Advocates say they hope the mayor and City Council members will consider taking additional steps to protect the LGBTQ community in the future, including initiating lawsuits to protect LGBTQ rights, establishing an LGBTQ community advisory board and enshrining a ban on conversion therapy in the city code in case the state’s ban is ever repealed.