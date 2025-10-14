Why we love to get scared! Inside Mid-Michigan’s haunted house craze

As fall settles in, haunted houses across mid-Michigan open their doors, and people line up to scream.

Michigan alone lists more than 70 haunted houses and attractions each year from professional shows to small-town fundraisers. A HauntPay survey found that about one-third of U.S. and Canadian haunted attractions expect between 5,000 and 10,000 visitors each season.

“Haunted houses are definitely a part of modern pop culture,” said Matthew Stehlik, owner of Hinterland Haunted Attraction in Ashley, a village along I-127 in Gratiot County. “It’s the thing to do in October with your friends, family, or coworkers. It’s got that risky feeling, but it’s completely safe. For me, it’s a form of escapism, a way to forget about real life and immerse yourself in imagination.”

In Jackson, Leina Mullins, owner of Jackson’s Underworld, admits she had never been to a haunted house until she bought one. “It was my first haunted house. I was absolutely terrified,” she said. “When you let your staff be creative, you get the best product. I allow them to design sets, develop characters, and figure out what works. You see these quiet people transform into amazing actors.”

One of Mullins’ most memorable performers doesn’t say a single word. “He’s completely silent, like a mime,” she said. “And he’s the most terrifying person in the building.”

Both owners say part of the draw is that haunted houses are temporary. People will go out of their way for limited-time experiences, and they've got about a month to get their scare in.

