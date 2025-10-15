Two Mid-Michigan counties, two big solar projects — and one growing question: how much is too much?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Local residents will voice their concerns about a proposed solar panel farm in their community at Livingston County’s Iosco Township meeting Thursday night.

The township meeting at 7 p.m. will address two rezoning applications submitted by DTE Energy, the developer of the farm.

An online group of residents opposes the project. They say the proposed farm would cover up to 1,800 acres and is unacceptably large.

The group cites the destruction of farmland and rural community heritage as reasons to oppose the development.

Thursday's public hearing is not the first time residents have voiced their disapproval before the township board.

A vote on whether to approve DTE’s rezoning request could happen at the meeting.

EATON COUNTY

Another proposed Mid-Michigan solar farm spanning parts of Eaton County has been met with similar disapproval.

A petition is circulating online with nearly 800 signatures opposing the Hecate Energy Fiddlehead Solar Project in Hamlin Township.

Petition organizers and signers argue that the 2,000 acre development will destroy wildlife, farmland, food security and the livelihoods of many in nearby communities.

They also worry that the long-term impacts of solar farms on the water table and environment are unknown and potentially harmful.

“Pursuing renewable energy should not come at the cost of farmland and our community’s future,” wrote petition creator Alexandra Griffith.

Disregard for community zoning laws is another reason cited to stop the development.

House Bill 5120 was signed into law nearly two years ago. It allows the Michigan Public Service Commission to approve large-scale renewable energy projects — a power that was previously exclusive to local governments.

The petition states that community members are not opposed to solar energy altogether but question why rural land is being industrialized to house the farms when brownfields and vacant lots could be used instead.