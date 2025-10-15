WATCH: Michigan State women's club lacrosse team builds bonds beyond the field

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State women's club lacrosse team has cultivated a culture where accountability and safety go hand in hand, creating lasting friendships that translate into on-field success.

For captain Audrey Bremer, leadership means more than being vocal during games. She believes creating a supportive environment is essential to the team's performance.

"I think a big thing about being a captain is holding people accountable but also giving people a space to feel safe," Bremer said.

The 34-year-old program brings together 29 women who dedicate themselves to the sport they love. As a club team, players must pay dues to participate, but for Bremer and vice president Katie Bucci, the financial commitment demonstrates their dedication.

"It's a sense of like, okay this is important, this is a real deal. Even though it is a club it is serious, and it is a time commitment. And being able to show that we are serious about it is what I like about it," Bremer said.

The team's bond extends beyond Michigan State's campus through their annual youth clinic, where they mentor young players from Canada who return each year.

"It's like a big sister little sister program which is really fun to expand our reach and make it a fun experience for everyone," Bucci said.

