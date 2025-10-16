© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Three dead in Clinton County plane crash

WKAR Public Media
Published October 16, 2025 at 9:43 PM EDT
map shows bath township
Google Maps

Three people are dead after a plane crashed in Clinton County's Bath Township, northeast of Lansing, according to a news release by Bath Charter Township. All passengers were found and confirmed dead.

It happened at around 5 p.m. near Clark and Peacock Roads.

9:50 p.m. Update

  • Aviation site FlightAware shows the plane departed Battle Creek at 5:08 p.m.
  • The plane is a Hawker 800 (twin jet) registered XA-JMR.
  • The XA designation in its registration suggests a Mexican registration.
  • The flight plan showed the jet was supposed to return to Battle Creek.
  • It crashed approximately 22 minutes after takeoff.
FlightAware

9:40 p.m. Update

Officials are calling this a small aircraft, but the type of plane has not been released.

The FAA is on the scene investigating and there is a large emergency response.

WKAR News has a crew en route to the scene. We will bring you more information when it becomes available.

Below is the news release by Bath Charter Township.

WKAR News
