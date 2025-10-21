WATCH: From the ring to the MSU classroom: How VR technology is helping with autism spectrum disorder

EAST LANSING – When someone thinks of a boxing ring, they may envision a dark gym, weights on the floor, people sparring against each other, and working to improve themselves. At Michigan State, the boxing ring is being brought to the classroom.

Deep in the university's campus, MSU kinesiology PHD student Youngjun Lee works with individuals who battle with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“Which kind of technology can be used to bridge this gap in these populations? So that's why I just started this virtual reality-based exercise intervention,” Lee said.

In a study completed in August 2025, researchers at Binghamton University found that out of just under 2000 students with ASD, 64.5 percent struggle with anxiety and 48.2 percent struggle with depression.

Dan Miller, a young adult with ASD, knows how important exercise is and how it can benefit him.

“For anyone who wants to try this, with my friend Mr. Lee, can find themselves in a very good experience,” Miller said.

Lee has been conducting these studies for over a year now, and while it's not the studies themselves that keep him going, it's the reasoning behind them.

“Nowadays, there are a lot of people with anxiety, burnout, and depression. I believe that the people with disabilities need to get this benefit (of exercise) also,” Lee said.

WKAR Sports recently paid a visit to Lee’s lab to see how his work incorporates tech with sports for therapy.