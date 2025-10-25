Mid-Michigan attorney facing jailtime after smuggling drugs into St. Louis prison
Kent County attorney Jayne Carver has been accused of smuggling drugs into the Central Michigan Correctional Facility in early August. Officials say she attempted to deliver controlled substances to a client during a routine meeting.
According to officials, Carver attempted to smuggle 45 grams of white powder, 68 grams of a waxy, brown substance, and 211 Suboxone strips. Michigan State Police say additional substances were found inside of her vehicle after the incident.
Carver now faces 4 felony counts: 2 counts for delivery of controlled substances, 1 for the delivery of contraband inside a prison, and 1 for possession of controlled substances.
If convicted, Carver could see a maximum of 49 years in prison as well as over $50,000 in fines.
Carver is set for arraignment in the 29th Circuit Court in Ithaca on Monday, Oct. 27th.
