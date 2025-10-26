$2 million stewardship fund created for Keweenaw Heartlands

KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI— The Nature Conservancy in Michigan and the Keweenaw Community Foundation announced they have secured $2 million to support long-term stewardship of the Keweenaw Heartlands.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation's Kigme Fund have each contributed $1 million toward the establishment of a stewardship endowment. Once established with the Keweenaw Community Foundation, the endowment will help to provide resources needed for the long-term care of the Heartlands forest.

The Nature Conservancy purchased the Keweenaw Heartlands, which includes more than 32,000 acres of land, in two separate sales. While in The Nature Conservancy's ownership, the land remains open to the public under the Michigan Commercial Forest Program and on community tax rolls.

