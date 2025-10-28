State of Michigan steps in to repair Lake Lansing dam

The State of Michigan is stepping in to repair the Lake Lansing Dam in Haslett.

State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing, on Monday announced $750,000 in state funds to fix the dam.

The funds will repair a broken valve of a 2-foot-diameter pipe, support walls, a run-off area, and other parts of the structure.

Ingham County commissioner Tanya Pratt and Lake Lansing Property Owners Association president Claudia Kerbawy joined Tsernoglou for the announcement at the Blue Gill Grill restaurant.

Tsernoglou, who requested the repair money last fiscal year but didn't get it, said getting the funds this budget year is good news for the area.

“This funding means that Lake Lansing and Lake Lansing parks, which are home to hundreds of thousands of visitors every year will continue to act as a vital asset to the entire 75th House District and Greater Lansing area,” Tsernoglou said.

Lake Lansing is a 453-acre lake. Its Lake Lansing South Park had over 180,000 visitors and Lake Lansing North had over 150,000 visitors, according to Ingham County Parks data.

Residents use the lake and parks for family outings, ice fishing, boating, paddle-boarding, sand volleyball as well as a public boat launch.

“This appropriation represents a significant and vital investment in the long-term health, safety and sustainability of Lake Lansing,” said Claudia Kerbawy, president of the Lake Lansing Property Owners Association.

The Lansing Sail Club and Michigan State University sail team also use the lake for their activities.

The original structure was built in the 1920s. Some 250 homeowners live in the Lake Lansing area.

“It takes a burden off a lot of people’s minds because so many people use the lake, as well as the homeowners,” said Michael Christie, a member of the Lake Lansing Property Owners Association.

“I want to thank all the Ingham County commissioners and state representatives and everybody that made the grant possible,” he added.

The repairs are expected to begin next year.