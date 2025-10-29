Michigan State's struggles raise questions over Coach Smith's future

After a disappointing loss to Michigan, Michigan State football has fallen to 3–5 and remains winless in Big Ten play. The team hasn’t won since September, and with four games left, questions are mounting about the direction of the program under second-year head coach Jonathan Smith.

WKAR’s Beyond the Score host Al Martin says the Spartans’ early momentum quickly unraveled.

“The Spartans appeared to be, building real momentum, I thought to start this season,” he said. But, he said ongoing instability and mistakes have have plagued the team this season.

“The offense show flashes early the passing game with that young talent of Aiden Chiles, but he has not been great, especially these last few weeks, especially in Big Ten play," he said.

As for the defensive special teams, Martin says there were signs of talent and effort, but they also saw recurring issues. "Large stretches where the opponent scores, unanswered points, discipline penalties, mental mistakes,” he said.

The team’s early wins, Martin says, masked deeper issues.

“The wins were good, but not against tough competition, and once league play ramped up, those flaws became gaping,” he said.

Martin said he believes Smith’s job is in jeopardy.

“I don't see how Smith can return after a year like this,” Martin said. “The program is already showing signs of regression, you can't have that.”

Smith, who was the former head couch of Oregon State before being hired by MSU in 2023, is two years into a seven-year contract that would cost around $30 million to buyout.

Martin says finding a new coach, however, could prove challenging as there are other schools looking to fill vacancies for their programs. Penn State, Arkansas, Florida and more recently LSU are all in need of a new head coaches.

"These programs rank high because of resources, prestige, recruiting pipelines, playoff potential," Martin said. "Michigan State just isn't in that conversation. So you have to sit back and ask yourself, all right, if you do let go of Jonathan Smith, can you grab one of these big dogs out there who are searching for a job? Do you have the money? And number one, do they want to be here in East Lansing taking over a program like this?"

The Spartans have four games left in the season. Martin says Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota is “the last benign step before that real reckoning."

"It's less about salvaging the season and more about salvaging credibility within the locker room, among the fan base, among the broader coaching market, but many would argue that, look, it's already really damaged here. It doesn't matter what happens this weekend" he said.