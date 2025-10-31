Audio postcard: Halloween concert on Beaumont Tower carillon offers frightful fun

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Hundreds gathered at the base of Beaumont Tower for an evening of spooky tunes on carillon Thursday evening.

The setlist, performed by Michigan State University carillonist Jon Lehrer, spanned from the 15th Century to modern horror movie theme songs.

“There’s something about bell sounds that are themselves a little eerie,” Lehrer said. “It’s also just culturally shrouded in sort of mystery of the tower and who is inside and are there hauntings and all of that.”

While this year’s concert – titled “The Ringing 2,” a play on “The Ring” and “The Shining” – is a sequel to last year’s, it featured a visual component for the first time.

Students enrolled in a theatre course focused on special effects for stage and screen designed animations to be projected onto the face of the tower during each song.

“I’m really big into artistic experiences that expand beyond the traditional frames of what we consider to be a concert or a movie or an art exhibit,” Lehrer said. “I like beautiful things in unusual contexts.”

Lehrer deemed this year’s concert a success and said he hopes to make it even bigger next year.

“I’m joking, you know, what are we going to do for The Ringing 30,” Lehrer said. “What are we going to do next, how are we going to get bigger, I don’t know, but we’ve got 364 days to figure that out.”

