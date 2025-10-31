FBI: Halloween weekend terror threat foiled; Michigan arrests

The FBI announced it thwarted a Halloween terror attack and arrested subjects in Michigan.

Director Kash Patel made the announcement early Friday.

In an X post he said, "This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland."

WKAR News will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.