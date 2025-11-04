‘We will never forget’: Veterans Day in Mid-Michigan to honor those who served

A flying American flag can represent a parent, sibling, or friend who served, especially in November. Across Mid-Michigan, residents are preparing to honor veterans with ceremonies and personal stories of service, gratitude, and loss.

According to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency , more than 516,000 veterans call Michigan home . It is one of the largest veteran populations in the nation.

“Veterans Day is about honoring those who fought so that we can live in safety and pursue our dreams,” said Brian Love, Director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). “It’s about coming together and saying we thank you, and we will never forget what you gave.”

For Love, one Veterans Day moment remains unforgettable. “My father was a veteran, and he didn’t want to be pinned,” he said. “But the people around me decided to pin me in his honor. That meant a lot to me. It reminded me that even if he didn’t want the recognition, his service still mattered, and others made sure he was remembered.”

For Christyn Herman, Public Affairs Officer at the MVAA, Veterans Day always brings her back to a trip she took with her great uncle, a World War II Navy veteran.

“He was 91 when we took him to Hawaii because he wanted to go back to Pearl Harbor,” she said. “He had ported there in 1945 after the attack. When he got to the Arizona Memorial, people just stopped. Nobody would come near him. They gave him that quiet moment. At the end of the trip, after everyone thanked him for his service, he said, ‘You know, I feel like I won the whole damn war myself.’ It was incredible to see how much that gratitude meant to him.”

David Bann, Vice President of Development and Communications at Volunteers of America Michigan , shared the story of veteran Andre. “There’s a chef who works with us…every year, he plans a full breakfast for the men and women who come to our Veterans Day program. It’s not just food. It’s his way of giving back to people who understand what it means to serve.”

Their stories of servitude and compassion remind us that honoring veterans extends far beyond one day a year.

Veterans Day Events Around Mid-Michigan

Friday, Nov. 8

Veterans Day Parade – Brighton

Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Lansing Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony – Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency

Discounts & Free Meals for Veterans

View full national list . Valid military ID or proof of service usually required.

Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day)

Applebee’s – Free entrée

– Free entrée Biscuit Belly – Free breakfast

– Free breakfast Bob Evans – Free meal from limited Veterans Day menu

– Free meal from limited Veterans Day menu Bombshells Restaurant & Bar – Free entrée

– Free entrée Golden Corral – Free “Thank You” meal buffet

– Free “Thank You” meal buffet In-N-Out Burger – Free meal for active and retired

– Free meal for active and retired Lazy Dog Restaurant – Complimentary meal

– Complimentary meal Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. – Free entrée

– Free entrée Red Robin – Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger

– Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger Shoney’s – Free breakfast bar until 11 AM

– Free breakfast bar until 11 AM Sizzler – Free lunch entrée

– Free lunch entrée White Castle – Free Combo #1–6 or breakfast

– Free Combo #1–6 or breakfast One North Kitchen & Bar – Veteran brunch specials

– Veteran brunch specials And more!

