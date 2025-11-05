Lansing Mayor Andy Schor wins third term leading Michigan's capital

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has won his bid for a third term leading Michigan’s capital city.

More than 19,000 people turned out to vote in Tuesday’s election for Lansing mayor.

Unofficial results show Schor won about two-thirds of the vote.

He says the results show that his record as mayor and plans to address things like roads and housing resonated with voters.

"I thought it was a great campaign,” Schor said. “It was 10 months of campaigning after eight years of governing, and we get to point to the things that we’ve done and say that we’re going to do more over the next four years.”

Schor defeated Punks with Lunch Lansing Executive Director Kelsea Hector, who called him to concede.

“This was not a contentious race,” Schor said. “Neither of us spent time beating the other up. We both talked about our ideas and our vision, and voters chose me, and she was very gracious.”

While Hector says they are disappointed with the results, they say they are hopeful their campaign brought attention to issues like housing and are “realistically optimistic” about working with Schor.

