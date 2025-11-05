Mid-Michigan voters approve most school funding proposals

Voters across Mid-Michigan supported most local school funding requests in Tuesday’s election, approving several bond proposals and millage renewals across Ingham, Eaton, and Jackson counties.

In Ingham County, Mason Public Schools voters approved a bond proposal with 2,790 yes votes to 2,009 no, or 58 percent to 42 percent. Stockbridge Community Schools’ bond proposal also passed, with support from four counties. Combined results from Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties show 1,042 yes votes to 857 no, or about 55 percent to 45 percent.

In Eaton County, Eaton Rapids Public Schools voters renewed their sinking fund millage with 1,664 yes votes and 1,144 no, or 59 percent to 41 percent. Waverly Community Schools’ sinking fund millage renewal passed with 2,323 yes votes to 1,643 no, or 59 percent to 41 percent, combining results from Eaton and Ingham counties. Charlotte and Olivet school millage renewals also passed. Olivet’s totals, combining Eaton and Calhoun counties, show 603 yes votes to 357 no, or about 63 percent in favor.

In Jackson County, Jackson Public Schools voters approved a bond proposal with 3,683 yes votes to 3,262 no, a margin of 53 percent to 47 percent. Hanover-Horton’s sinking fund millage renewal passed, while Vandercook Lake’s bond proposal failed.

Across the region, most districts saw their funding measures approved, continuing local support for schools in Ingham, Eaton, and Jackson counties.

