WATCH: MSU women’s club hockey pushes for equal access and recognition

Since its founding in 1995, the Michigan State University women’s club hockey team has built a tradition of hard work and passion — but players say the lack of university support has made their journey more challenging. Despite representing MSU at one of the highest competitive levels for women’s hockey in the state, the team does not have access to the same facilities as other programs at Munn Ice Arena.

“It’s the locker rooms that’s the hardest,” said team captain Claire Leonard. “We can’t keep our stuff here anywhere; there’s no storage for us. There’s a giant locker room where the men’s team used to be, and we just don’t get access to it.”

Without a designated space, the team often hauls gear back and forth and finds alternative locations to prepare for practice. Still, Leonard says the players stay committed. “As a whole, we’re the second-highest level hockey team here at Michigan State — there’s the men’s team, and then there’s us,” she said. “It hurts a little, but the rink treats us well.”

Players pay up to $4,500 in dues to cover travel, equipment, and ice time — all for the love of the game and the hope of seeing women’s hockey grow in Michigan.

“I think it’s a little crazy that Michigan doesn’t have an NCAA women’s hockey team anywhere,” Leonard said. “It would be awesome to compete at that level and see more opportunities for women right here on campus.”