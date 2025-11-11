© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Sports
WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University.

LISTEN: Michigan State’s Esports team includes more than players

WKAR Public Media | By Joseph DesVergnes: WKAR Sports
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
Joseph DesVergnes

Esports broadcasting, done by students over online platforms, is a growing field right alongside the sport.

As the esports industry continues to grow, Michigan State is preparing shoutcasters for the professional world. With multiple games broadcast live each week, the program provides volunteer opportunities for announcers to hone their skills. While broadcasts were originally a niche for former players, the world has expanded to more diverse backgrounds.

The team currently features three broadcasters with varying paths to the microphone. WKAR Sports talks to them about their journey.

Listen here...

