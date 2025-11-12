"These people are human beings, not garbage": Judge extends deadline to clear Lansing homeless encampment

An Ingham County judge is giving the city of Lansing 90 more days to find temporary shelter for people living in a makeshift encampment before tearing it down.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina toured the encampment in September and ordered it dismantled in 60 days. Her order was expected to expire this Friday.

On Wednesday, Aquilina extended her September order during a hearing on the issue to give the city extra time to find temporary housing for the displaced.



She also expects the city to continue providing portable restrooms and potable water.

“These people are human beings, not garbage, and they will not, not on my watch, be treated like garbage,” Aquilina said.

WKAR News visited the homeless encampment Wednesday afternoon. It spans two private properties on Lansing’s north side near Dietrich Park. Tents and a few small campers line dirt footpaths that cut through the site. Trash is scattered throughout the area, with barrels of refuse, portable restrooms and an overflowing dumpster contributing to a strong odor.

1 of 6 — lansing homeless encampment2.jpg Noé Hernandez, WKAR News 2 of 6 — lansing homeless encampment1.jpg Noé Hernandez, WKAR News 3 of 6 — lansing homeless encampment3.jpg Noé Hernandez, WKAR News 4 of 6 — lansing homeless encampment4.jpg Noé Hernandez, WKAR News 5 of 6 — lansing homeless encampment5.jpg Noé Hernandez, WKAR News 6 of 6 — lansing homeless encampment6.jpg Noé Hernandez, WKAR News

The city filed a lawsuit against two property owners claiming they’ve allowed the encampment to go unchecked for years.

The lawsuit is asking the owners to cover the cost of any cleanup if the city is forced to do it. It was later dropped against one of the property owners.

Amy Blanchard, who has lived in the encampment for the past eight months, blamed her situation on a relative who stole her family’s rent money.

“I do believe what (Judge Aquilina) says is right, we are not garbage,” said Blanchard, who plans to move from the encampment in early December.