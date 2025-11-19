Erik Altmann elected East Lansing mayor, Chuck Grigsby mayor pro tem

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Erik Altmann will serve as East Lansing’s next mayor following a vote by City Council members Tuesday night.

Councilmember Kerry Ebersole Singh, who has served as mayor pro tem for the past two years, was also nominated. But Altmann won in a 3-2 vote, with both Altmann and Singh voting for themselves.

Altmann praised his fellow City Council members and said he will guide them to consider issues “carefully, thoughtfully and from many different angles.”

“We have people with diverse perspectives and rich experiences in history that they will bring to the table,” Altmann said.

Altmann says his new role is “the Councilmember who runs the meetings,” drawing a contrast from Lansing, where the mayor takes on a more prominent role.

In East Lansing, city employees report to the city manager, who is hired by the City Council.

Altmann previously served as mayor pro tem from 2017-2019.

Newly-elected Councilmember Chuck Grigsby was unanimously selected to be the city’s next mayor pro tem.

Grigsby said he is the first Black Council member in the city’s history to serve a full term as mayor pro tem.

“I do not take the significance of this moment lightly,” Grigsby said. “It means a great deal to me that my fellow Council members see me as someone with the character, judgment and ability to serve in this role and to help lead our work on behalf of this community.”

Grigsby previously served on the East Lansing Human Rights Commission.

Tuesday night's meeting was the first for Grigsby and Steve Whelan, who were both sworn in after winning the seats earlier this month.

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!