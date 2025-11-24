People exposed to firearm violence more likely to die of stress-related heart diseases, study finds

Being exposed to gun violence increases the odds of later dying from stress-related cardiovascular disease like heart attacks, a recent study from the University of Michigan found.

Last year Michigan saw over 1,300 gun deaths. The state has the 22nd highest rate of gun-related homicides nationally, according to the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at Johns Hopkins University.

Each additional 10 firearm incidents per year in a census tract was linked to a 1.6% increase in the odds of a stress-related cardiovascular death, according to the new study in the journal Social Science & Medicine.

Census tracts are small geographic units used by the U.S. Census Bureau, typically containing about 2,500 to 8,000 residents.

The study was conducted to examine the implications of gun violence that aren’t frequently talked about, said Esther Lee, a U-M researcher and co-author of the study.

“We’re trying to create more discourse around these linkages that go beyond just gun violence, direct injuries or direct deaths,” Lee said.

That includes not only impacts on mental health, but also long-term implications for mental health “that can turn into physiological health such as cardiovascular and stress-related cardiovascular health,” Lee said.

She said the study also looks at the link between two leading causes of death in adults and children. Cardiovascular death is the number-one leading cause of death for adults, while gun violence is first among children in Michigan.

Researchers looked at data from the Michigan Incident Crime Reporting System and the state Department of Health and Human Services. The data shows fatal and non-fatal shooting incidents by county and the number of cardiovascular-related deaths in the state, and where these deaths occurred.

Other research has focused on the psychological impacts that being around gun violence has on an individual, like heightened stress and chronic stress, she said.

Stress raises cortisol levels, dysregulates the nervous system, disrupts sleep and can lead to health problems.

Previous research also found that chronic stress can lead to the development or worsening of cardiovascular problems like heart disease, raise blood pressure and can induce heart attacks, Lee said.

“Hopefully this is the first of other studies that also look at what the comprehensive health implications of gun violence are at multiple levels beyond just looking at fatalities,” Lee said,

That includes the impact on communities, she said.

Lee said she hopes this research can help support the development of gun reform policies and encourage conversations about gun violence exposure in healthcare.