Snow could make Thanksgiving travel slippery for Michigan residents

Michigan residents traveling for Thanksgiving may want to leave extra time for their commutes.

A record number of Michigan residents are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, with more than 2.6 million Michiganders traveling during the holiday period.

Most of them – around 2.3 million people in Michigan – will travel by car.

But the National Weather Service says snow starting Wednesday and continuing into Thanksgiving Day could lead to hazardous road conditions.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cort Scholten said parts of the state could see 2-inches or more of snow starting Wednesday.

“This is kind of similar to what happened last year when winter arrived right toward the tail end of Thanksgiving and continued through the holiday weekend,” Scholten said.

Additional snow could accumulate in parts of the state Saturday and Sunday.

The number of Michigan residents taking flights for the holiday weekend is also projected to increase.

But that could be affected by flight cancellations or travelers making alternative plans to avoid potential disruptions caused by weather and the now-resolved federal government shutdown.

“Even with concerns about flight cancellations, travelers are showing flexibility and resilience and relying most on driving,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA.

Other methods of travel – including by bus, train or cruise – are expected to see the biggest increase, though they still account for the fewest total travelers.

