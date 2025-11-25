Eaton Rapids may join other Michigan cities in adding local restrictions on youth BB guns

The city of Eaton Rapids soon may join a growing list of Michigan cities passing local laws prohibiting local youth from using or possessing BB guns, pellet guns and other types of pneumatic guns.



Council members and other city officials on Monday discussed amending a city ordinance that would restrict youth under 16 years old from using or possessing pneumatic guns outside of private property within the city, unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or a person at least 18 years old.



“This is a grave concern to us, and how we’re interacting with some of these young folks with these weapons. It puts young people in danger, it puts my officers in danger,” said Police Chief Larry Joe Weeks, who recommended the change.

The proposed amendment defines pneumatic guns as "any implement, designed as a gun, that will expel a BB or pellet by spring, gas, or air. Pneumatic gun includes a paintball gun that expels pressure plastic balls filled with paint for the purpose of marking the point of impact."

A violation would be punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a fine of not more than $500, or both.



The council may vote on the change in December.

Other Michigan cities have adopted similar ordinances, including Ann Arbor, Detroit, Dearborn and Grand Rapids.



In addition, a legislative bill currently under consideration in the Michigan House of Representatives would make it a crime, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $500, or both, for pneumatic gun violations by youth under 18 years old.

Weeks said Eaton Rapids has had two cases of a youth using a BB gun in a threatening manner, including one involving a school resource officer. Such cases are rare, he said in a memo to the council.

"Eaton Rapids Police Department on rare occasions had interacted with juveniles carrying pneumatic guns, or otherwise known as BB guns, concealed or in ways suggesting use for purposes other than normal recreation," he stated in the memo. "Because many of these guns are manufactured to resemble 'real' guns it makes it incredibly difficult for persons or officers to distinguish between the two. This behavior by juveniles could lead to catastrophic consequences."

Without providing statistics, Weeks said that Eaton Rapids has the highest rate of juvenile cases in Eaton County.

He then added that having the highest rate of juvenile cases did not necessarily mean that Eaton Rapids has the highest rate of juvenile crime in the county.

“Sorry to hear that we have the highest juvenile cases in the county, but I’m glad that we’re being proactive about it,” Mayor Pamela Colestock said during the work session.

Eaton Rapids Police Chief Larry Joe Weeks showed council members this photo of a pneumatic gun, in this case a BB handgun.

Local pneumatic gun laws are very distinct from state firearm laws. Eaton Rapids residents already are prohibited from discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

In Michigan, youth under 18 cannot possess firearms in public without adult supervision, with exceptions for supervised activities like hunting with a license or at a shooting range.

There also are laws requiring secure storage of firearms in homes where minors are present, and minors are generally prohibited from purchasing or owning handguns and obtaining concealed pistol licenses.