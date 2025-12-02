Michigan families will receive delayed Young Child Supplement payments by December 8

Payments for Michigan’s Young Child Supplement will be sent out by December 8 after being delayed by the federal government shutdown. A representative for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told WKAR News in a statement Tuesday.

The Young Child Supplement provides direct support to eligible low income families through the state’s Family Independence Program. The program serves about 26,500 Michigan children with payments of 1,380 dollars for each child under age 6 and 440 dollars for children ages 6 to 13.

According to the department, federal funding for the supplement was delayed because of the shutdown. The state is stepping in to cover the payments until federal dollars become available.

MDHHS says it will use state funds to make sure families receive the money as soon as possible and no later than December 8.

Families who receive the Young Child Supplement can reach out to their local MDHHS office with questions or check MI Bridges for updates.