Lansing planners leave door open for controversial data center

Lansing city leaders are leaving the door open for the construction of a controversial data center near downtown.

On Tuesday, the Planning Commission rejected a zoning change for the project by UK-based data center developer, Deep Green, but then approved selling the land to the developer minutes later.

The city council will ultimately decide the project's fate.

Most of the nearly 40 residents who attended the commission’s meeting voiced strong opposition to the plan, with one of them, Sarah Evans, calling it a "rushed development" and questioning the UK company’s pledge to be a good neighbor.

“How can they be good neighbors a continent away,” Evans told the seven commission members.

Planning Commission vice chair Katie Alexander opposed the zoning change and the sale of the land. But commission chair Tim Klont did not.

Klont voted in favor of Deep Green both times.

“This is a significant investment in the city of Lansing, one that is very welcome and will continue, would continue to generate revenue for the city,” Klont said.

Michigan is an attractive state for data centers. The state’s cool climate keeps server cooling costs down, and there’s room on the energy grid for the centers.

The land, currently used as a city parking lot, is located near a Lansing Board of Water & Light water treatment plant. It has sat undeveloped for 35 years, according to the city.

The BWL would provide power to the 24-megawatt data center. In return, the data center would provide carbon-neutral heat for the BWL’s hot water system.

An artist's rendering of the proposed data center.

Jack Pressman, Deep Green’s development manager, said the company would buy the land for $1.4 million and the city would get some $800,000 in annual tax revenues.

The work to build the data center would start in early 2026, if the council approves the zoning change, said Pressman, who was delighted with the commission’s vote to sell the land to his company.

“I’m very pleased with that vote because I think it sends an excellent signal to the city council that the zoning board approved the sale (and) they reviewed our use” he said. “Though we didn’t win the actual change of zoning, but it will be the city council who will be the final determinant of that change."

