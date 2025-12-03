Ultimate frisbee club soars at MSU

On most crisp, autumn nights, on the field behind MSU’s IM East, white discs slice through the air as Ultimate Frisbee players jump as high as they can to snag them.

The sport combines the flow and movement of soccer with the precision throws of football. Two teams of seven players weave up and down the field, trying to pass and catch the discs in the end zone.

Ultimate, which was a more niche sport, is blossoming into a serious game with a passionate following. MSU’s men’s Ultimate club teams, Arc and Riot, are growing at rates where they’re doubling their membership. This progression means the sport is getting the recognition it deserves.

“Tryouts for my rookie year, and the years before have been a maximum of around 70 people,” said ARC junior captain Elton Howard. “This year, we had around 160 people. More people are getting exposed to it and they want to try it out.”

This influx in turnout marks another milestone for Ultimate for as a whole. The game that was often in the shadows of other sports, especially the ones that also involve a Frisbee, is exploding in popularity.

“There has always been this idea that Ultimate was somehow connected to disc golf in some way,” said Howard. “But now, we see people come in that actually know the sport. They’ve seen the plays and the highlights, and now they want to try it.”

Those plays and highlights are all over social media, and high profile figures have helped to legitimize the sport to a mass audience. Howard says that one of those high profile figures is YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and averages millions views on each video. Along with his social media empire, he plays for the New York Empire, an Ultimate Frisbee Association team, and has won gold with Team USA at the World Games.

Viewers that check out his content regularly are exposed to his Ultimate career. UFA YouTube videos that include Brownlee perform exceptionally well, and some of Brownlee’s plays have even been shown on ESPN.

“I think ESPN coverage is a huge part of it,” said MSU Riot cutter Trenton O’Dea. ”You turn on the top ten plays, and you see layout catches all the time. Social media really helps push sports like Ultimate out there.”

O’Dea, a freshman environmental biology major, describes the cutter position as “primarily a receiver.” He thinks the game’s flashy plays are important to the sports’ growth. “People see these insane dives and throws, and it makes them want to come out and try it for themselves.”

For MSU Riot Handler Callum Mellish, Ultimate isn’t just a trend. Its development is the result of years of work by dedicated players and coaches that have helped to build the sport from the ground up.

“I’d say there’s been a surge for the sport because many pro and veteran players have started foundations that are growing the sport,” the sophomore civil engineering major said. “They’ve gotten people at younger ages to play, even all the way down to middle school. My little sister plays. It’s brought up the sport for both genders, and I think it’s just becoming a popular sport.”

The newfound popularity of Ultimate has been found by the younger generations. When new players pick the sport up at a younger age, they have much more experience when they reach college. That’s another reason why this game isn’t just a trend.

“The level of play has definitely increased,” Mellish added. “We’ve had a lot more people coming out this year, but they’re also coming in with real skills.”

Howard, who played football and rowed in high school, found Ultimate almost by accident. “I was kind of done with the seriousness and commitment of other sports,” he said. “One of my friends invited me to a high school practice, and I really liked it. The vibes were amazing. Everyone there just made me feel at home.”

Culture is another reason why Ultimate has grown. It’s been a big draw to bring in new players, and makes the Ultimate community tight-knit.

“It’s really just the people,” Howard said. “Everyone’s there for the same reason. They want to play hard and have fun. It’s competitive, but it never feels toxic.”

With numbers doubling and more younger players getting attached to the game, the future is bright for ARC, Riot, and the sport as a whole.

“Ultimate’s just different,” Mellish said. “It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s got its own energy. Once people see it, they understand why we love it so much.”

