Hundreds seek shelter from the cold at Code Blue warming centers

The City of Lansing’s extreme cold weather response, Code Blue, has been active for two consecutive weeks. It has been extended once more through Dec. 12 in light of the National Weather Service’s warning of hazardous weather conditions .

Code Blue allows local shelters to increase capacity and operate additional hours in the hopes of getting more Lansing residents indoors.

City Rescue Mission of Lansing, which operates two shelters and a drop-in outreach center, has seen an uptick in people seeing services as the Code Blue goes on. However, senior director of community engagement Laura Grimwood said the increase may not be unusual.

“A lot of that has to do with the fact of the expansion that we recently had is allowing us to open up and offer more space,” she said, “which we’re kind of slowly rolling out.”

Grimwood said the outreach center serves as a warming center overnight, and it receives around 50 visitors a night.

City Rescue Mission’s two shelters — one for women and children and the other for men — also operate overnight, though people need to call ahead for availability. Grimwood said the women and children’s shelter houses around 100 people a night right now, but that it’s hard to get an average for the men’s shelter.

“The only reason it’s difficult is because, as I said, we’re opening up those beds,” she said.

Grimwood said 126 people stayed at the men’s shelter on Dec. 7. She said that, once the expansion is complete in 2026, the men’s shelter will be able to accommodate 300 people.