Lawsuit claims Lansing fire chief ordered female employee to wear bra

Lansing’s fire chief is facing a lawsuit over allegations he created a hostile work environment for a female employee.

Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant allegedly ordered Cecilia Major to wear a bra while at work, telling her it is “improper” to not.

Major is the only woman assigned to her firehouse.

The lawsuit alleges Sturdivant directed two male employees to check to ensure Major was wearing a bra while on duty.

Major works 24-hour shifts, eating and sleeping at the firehouse between calls, attorney Hannah Fielstra said.

“She felt as though her appearance, rather than her ability to do her job, was the subject of the fire chief’s attention,” Fielstra said.

Fielstra says Major wants to see accountability across the department.

The lawsuit alleges three violations of the state’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, including disparate treatment, retaliation and a hostile work environment. It names the city and Sturdivant as defendants.

“She feels very exposed, singled out and she feels as though none of this had any bearing on her ability to do her job,” Fielstra said.

Sturdivant was on leave from Aug. 27 to Nov. 11, and no explanation has been given.