WATCH - Rookie Sensation: Williamston freshman surging to the top in school record books

Freshman star swimmer Mackenzie O’Brien is eyeing the chance to make her mark at Williamston High School. O’Brien already has become one of the Lansing area’s top high school swimmers. She has written her name in the Williamston record book: one in the 200 individual medley and another as part of the record-setting 200 medley relay team.

She finished her freshman year as the ninth-ranked swimmer in Division 3 and 57th overall in the state.

Her favorite part about swimming has been the number of friends and connections she has made through the sport. She shared how excited she gets when she has the opportunity to compete against her friends.

“I have made so many great friends, and I love competing against them,” said O’Brien. One of O’Brien’s main goals is to win a state title before she graduates from high school. “I really want to break some more varsity records before I graduate, and then hopefully win states, which is my main goal,” said O’Brien.

The Division 3 girls swimming state championships were held Nov. 21–22 in Holland. O’Brien placed fourth in the 200 IM, breaking the previous school record she held with a new time of 2:10. She also finished second in the 100 fly, in 57.25. O’Brien was recently named Swimmer of The Year in zone seven.

Take a look as WKAR Sports gets the inside scoop on this freshman high school swimmer’s success in her first year.