WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University.
Michigan State esports strengthened by recruiting
Over 250 American colleges and universities have some sort of an esports program, but Michigan State is separating itself through recruiting tactics.
As the esports industry continues to grow in the United States, so do the scholarship opportunities for college players. According to the National Association of College ESports, there are over $45 million worth of scholarships being awarded to more than 15,000 players in the US.
Michigan State offers a mix of scholarships and travel opportunities for their recruits.
WKAR Sports talks to them about what separated MSU from the competition.
Listen here:
DesVergnes WKAR ESports November Final.mp3