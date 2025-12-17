WATCH: Okemos community is building family inside the boxing ring

At Jet Boxing and Fitness in Okemos, the community sits at the center of everything for the gym. Inside its bright red and black training space, coaches and members work side-by-side to build an atmosphere rooted in inclusiveness, confidence, and personal growth.

The facility offers a wide range of programs suited for every age and skill level. The gym hosts youth boxing classes, adult technique sessions, cardio-focused boxing fitness, one-on-one coaching, and sparring opportunities for more advanced fighters. Members can pursue serious competition or simply work toward personal fitness goals.

For many who walk through the doors, Jet Fitness becomes more than a place to train; it becomes a home.

Owner and coach Justin “JJ” Johnson creates a welcoming environment that has always been the gym’s top priority.

“A lot of people may not have many people to talk to outside of the gym, but they have a family when they’re here. I think that’s super important,” Johnson said.

Johnson and his staff emphasize discipline, respect, and mental strength: core principles that guide every session.

Parents of young athletes say the sense of encouragement and structure sets Jet apart from other local programs.

“My son loves the staff; they’ve been super helpful and supportive of him every day,” one parent said. His son participates in Jet’s youth classes regularly, learning not only boxing fundamentals but also confidence and responsibility.

For the coaching staff, those moments of growth are just as meaningful.

Coach Romina Gonzalez says the connection she builds with students is one of her favorite parts of the job. “As a coach, I’ve been here for a couple of years now. When you work with them, I feel like even though they learn from me, I still learn from them,” Gonzalez said. “They push me to be better.”

