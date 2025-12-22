Delhi Township staff help out Santa by responding to dozens of Christmas letters each year

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

With Christmas just days away, many kids have already sent their letters to Santa Claus, but because of his busy schedule, he might not have time to send back a personal response.

Courtesy / Tracy Miller The township receives dozens of letters to Santa every year like this one.

In Delhi Township, a few local elves help answer these letters for children in the area.

Township Manager Tracy Miller says the municipality’s Director of Public Services started accepting letters from Santa years ago.

Recently, Miller's department has since taken over helping with the letters, typically receiving between 50 and 75 every December either sent to their office or dropped off at their mailbox for the North Pole.

Of course, many children ask for popular or big ticket items like a Nintendo Switch 2 console, Squishmallows or virtual currency for the video game Roblox, but others just ask Santa for help.

"Last year, we had a kid write in asking that maybe their little sister was having some trouble at school with some bullying, asking that their little sister just get kind of relief from that," she said.

Each letter is returned on festive stationary, responding to what the child has asked for and reminding them to leave out a snack on Christmas Eve.

"Santa has given us a stamp to use with his signature, but then also we have a stamp that is Rudolph's hoof print. And so, each letter is stamped with those two things," Miller explained.

Miller says it can be hard to work in public service, but she looks forward to helping out Santa every holiday season.

"Most of the time, the only time you hear from people is if they're unhappy about something, and so it's just such a welcome reprieve for our staff."

It’s past the deadline this year for Delhi Township children to get a personal response from Santa, but his mailbox to the North Pole will return to the township next December.

