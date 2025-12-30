Jackson's Facebook Buy Nothing Group's membership growing in recent months

When Amber Hicok noticed her community in Jackson County lacked a local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group, she decided to create one herself — a move that has helped hundreds of residents give away items they no longer need and find necessities for free.

“My best friend out in Seattle has a 'buy nothing' group, and then I started looking around like on Facebook and then I noticed that there wasn't one for Jackson, so I just went ahead and created it,” Hicok said.

Hicok's Buy Nothing Jackson Group serves residents across the county and was created in 2019. It now has more than 2,700 members.

“I think it's a good opportunity to you know recycle things versus people throwing things out," she said.

"I feel like with the economy and everything, it's a good place for people to go to get rid of things, but also to find things for free you know if they're looking for something in particular.”

The group allows members to give away items like clothing, appliances and toys or even borrow items temporarily.

“Either give away things you no longer need or ask for certain items,” Hicok said.

Over time, Hicok has noticed an increase in people searching for items rather than giving them away.

“I would say that there's definitely more people looking for things and then there is to give away, but it's definitely picking up,” she said.

“I feel like we've gotten a lot more members requesting to join, but I would say the need is bigger for people looking for things, and I just don't feel like enough people know about it.”

For Hicok, the group also offers an alternative to traditional donation centers.

