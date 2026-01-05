Flu cases and hospitalizations surge early across Mid-Michigan

Influenza cases and related hospitalizations are skyrocketing early this year in Mid-Michigan and across the country.

The latest data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows this flu season is starting earlier and more aggressively than the previous two years.

Influenza A is the respiratory virus increasing most in Mid-Michigan right now, according to state data. Influenza B, COVID and RSV are slightly elevated compared to previous weeks.

According to the data, flu-related hospitalizations have roughly doubled statewide compared to this point last year. Hospitals in the region said this wave of respiratory viruses is overwhelming emergency departments.

“We have seen a surge of flu and virus cases over the past two weeks that has stretched our capacity at UM Health-Sparrow Lansing. At any given point, we are at capacity and have numerous patients in the Emergency Department waiting for an inpatient bed,” said media relations specialist Jeremiah Wilcox in a statement.

Wilcox said the hospital is encouraging people to take precautions and consider going to urgent care or primary care doctors for treatment instead of the emergency room.

Crystal Arthur, the Chief Medical Director of Emergency Services for McLaren Health Care, echoed those recommendations. Arthur said an emergency room visit is appropriate for more severe symptoms like shortness of breath, however.

Courtney Carlson is a nurse at Henry Ford Warren Hospital. Carlson said over the last few weeks, there’s been “a huge rise” in the number of people waiting for the emergency room at her facility.

At one point last week, she said there were 18 people waiting to be seen by a doctor at once.

“You feel like you're being pushed to be able to discharge these people, then as soon as you do, you're getting beeped up another admission from the ER,” Carleson said. “It's a quick turnover rate, which just makes it stressful for employees.”

The state’s most recent data shows emergency department visits involving the flu are up almost 5% from the previous week.

At the same time, vaccine rates are about one-third of what they were last year. An approximate 20% of Michigan residents have received their flu shots so far.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The most recent map of U.S. influenza cases using outpatient data.

“We always recommend to our patients, especially the elderly or people who are more susceptible to catching viruses, that if you know somebody’s sick, you try to stay away from them,” Carleson said. “Some of the COVID guidelines still apply to flu and RSV, so try to distance yourself. Definitely hand washing is the number one way to prevent the cycle of infection.”

Matthew Budd, the Deputy Health Officer at the Jackson County Health Department, said in a statement, “The best way we can protect ourselves and our loved ones is to get the influenza vaccine and to stay home or away from others when we are sick.”