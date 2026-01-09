Historic building in downtown Ionia chosen for new brewery

A new brewery is set to bring craft beer and revitalization to downtown Ionia.

County Seat Brewing Company, co-owned by Logan Bailey and Mark Ludema, will open in a historic Main Street building that has served as everything from a bank to apartments over the past century.

Bailey, a longtime Ionia resident, said the decision to locate the brewery in the city was personal.

"Is it the biggest market? No, of course not," Bailey said. "But this is our town. This is our community, and we want to really view this as a place-making project. We want to be part of Ionia’s growth."

The building at 326-328 West Main Street, a combination of two structures, spans roughly 11,000 square feet. Phase one of the project will include renovating four apartments upstairs to help address the city’s housing shortage and opening a taproom in Ionia’s new social district. Patrons will be able to enjoy drinks on-site and purchase cans, growlers, and kegs to go.

"When you walk into this building, you see its age, you see its character, and we knew this is exactly the ambience we were going for, despite the work that needs to be done," Bailey said. "From the tin ceilings to the beautiful flooring, we don’t want to touch it. We love how it looks."

Phase two will eventually include a full-service restaurant, although a specific timeline has not been announced. The brewery aims to offer a wide variety of beers, including lower-ABV options and small-scale offerings from other breweries, taking advantage of recent Michigan legislation.

Bailey said the community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We were surprised at the amount of excitement when we announced the brewery," he said. "It’s going to be several months yet before we’re pouring Ionia beer off Main Street, but we’re thrilled to carry the community along for the ride."

County Seat Brewing Company is expected to open in phases throughout 2026 and will create jobs as the project expands, contributing to the city’s growing downtown economy.

"The City of Ionia DDA is ecstatic with the perseverance of the individuals of County Seat Brewing Co. as they found their home on the historic bricks of Main Street." said Cassie Rice, Director of Ionia's Downtown Development Authority. "Their community spirit, innovation and new housing opportunities will serve the Ionia community for years to come and I am excited to see it all transpire!"