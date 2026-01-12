MSU professor ends run on 'Jeopardy!' with Second Chance Tournament win

For the past month, a Michigan State University professor has been competing on "Jeopardy!"

Alma native Pete Johnston first appeared on the game show last summer. He did well enough to qualify for the Second Chance Tournament where he won his bracket in December, coming from behind in several games.

"I could not have scripted it better as a filmmaker, the ultimate comeback kid storyline. It felt like a fairy tale, you know, a Cinderella story of having come from behind, not just once, but twice in the finals of that week," he said.

He says being on the show in July helped prepare him for his return to competition.

"I did not have nearly the level of nerves that I had the first time around because all of the unknowns at that point were known, what it felt like to step out on stage, to be behind the podium, to buzz in."

But Thursday night, during the Champions Wildcard Tournament, he fell short during a Final Jeopardy! question about the art of the Sistine Chapel and was knocked out of contention to continue.

"I had taken several art history classes in my undergraduate experience being an art major," Johnston said.

"So, I certainly have studied the Sistine Chapel, and I could tell you, in general, what's depicted on it. And now, I sure wish I had gone into a little bit more detail on some of those panels."

He says while the experience is over, he's felt so much love from family and friends with more than 100 people gathering in Alma to watch his final game. He's most grateful for his wife, his brother-in-law and his mother for their support as he's trained and during the show's tapings in Los Angeles.

"To get to share that moment with all of those people was so special," Johnston said.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: For the past month, we’ve been following along as a Michigan State University professor returned to compete on "Jeopardy!"

Alma native Pete Johnston first appeared on the game show last summer. He did well enough to qualify for the Second Chance Tournament where he won his bracket last month.

Last night, during the Champions Wildcard Tournament, he fell short during the final Jeopardy and was knocked out of contention to continue.

He’s here with me now to talk about the experience. Hi Pete!

Pete Johnston: Hi Sophia. Thanks so much for having me.

Saliby: When we last talked in July, it seemed like being on the show was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Did you ever expect to come back?

Johnston: I did not. I knew that there was a remote chance, but I really tried to put it out of my mind, because I did not want to obsess over it in the months after appearing. So, I just kind of put it out of my mind. And then, lo and behold, in October, I got the call that they wanted me to come back.

Saliby: Did you feel more prepared with one game under your belt coming into that Second Chance Tournament?

Johnston: I felt so much more prepared. I did not have nearly the level of nerves that I had the first time around because all of the unknowns at that point were known. What it felt like to step out on stage, to be behind the podium, to buzz in and having played Scott Riccardi, who went on to win 16 games, I also knew what it was like to be up against really challenging competition. And so, I almost could have used more nerves, I think, this time around, because I was almost too relaxed with how everything was going.

Saliby: In your games during the Second Chance Tournament, you were in behind, and then you come in at the end with the Final Jeopardy!, or other contestants will get the question wrong, and you'd end up the winner at the end. So, what was it like to win in the tournament, to earn a spot in this Champions Wildcard?

Johnston: I mean, I could not have scripted it better as a filmmaker, the ultimate comeback kid storyline. It felt like a fairy tale, you know, a Cinderella story of having come from behind, not just once, but twice in the finals of that week. And I met so many awesome competitors, I can't say enough good things about the people that I was up against, but that feeling of a surprise victory was just indescribable, and you can see it on my face if you watch the episode. I'm as shocked as anybody that I was able to move on.

Saliby: So, we have to talk about last night. You lost after getting the Final Jeopardy! question about Biblical Art wrong.

Ken Jennings: It's the closest of games, and Final Jeopardy! will decide things. Biblical Art is the category. Here's the clue: Three of Michelangelo's panels on the Sistine Chapel ceiling deal with him, including his "drunkenness" and "sacrifice?" .... We come now to Pete Johnson with $10,800. Does he have Noah? Oh, he has Abraham.

Saliby: Is that something you had studied, or was it just like a completely blank spot for you?

Johnston: You know, I had taken several art history classes in my undergraduate experience being an art major. So, I certainly have studied the Sistine Chapel, and I could tell you, in general, what's depicted on it. And now I sure wish I had gone into a little bit more detail on some of those panels.

But I also grew up and went to Catholic school, and I did not remember anything about Noah's drunkenness, and several of my Catholic family members, I polled them last night, "Did you know?" And almost nobody knew the story of Noah's drunkenness. Of course, now we know quite well, and I could tell you the ins and outs of all that, but hindsight is 20/20 as they say.

Saliby: You've been having some watch parties with each of these games when you've been on. What's that experience been like sharing it with friends and family members and other people in Lansing?

Johnston: I tell you, the first watch party for the Second Chance, we had at Pizza House, and we packed it with friends and family. And when I was behind going into final, you know, it didn't look like it was maybe going to work out my way.

And I cannot describe the cheer that went up when the final score was revealed and I was in the lead. I will never forget that. It was truly just so heartening to hear all these people who had my back, who cheered me on, supported me. It was electric.

Saliby: Thinking back on the whole thing, do you have a favorite moment or memory from being on the show?

Johnston: There's so many great memories. The people that work on the show are just incredible warm, funny, welcoming and put you so much at ease. I could say so much about them. Having my wife get to come along, and my brother-in-law and my mom was my ultimate favorite memory. Because my first time out, none of those folks got to go with me.

But this time around, my wife, of course, who's been supporting me and quizzing me and really helping me prepare, my brother-in-law has been my statistician, my in-house stats guy. He's compiled all of the scores and gave me all the inside dirt on how everybody performed, and my mom has never been west of the Rockies, and she just to get out to LA and to be in a TV studio was incredible, but to get to share that moment with all of those people was so special.

Saliby: Pete Johnston is an MSU professor who just finished a run on "Jeopardy!" Thank you for joining me.

Johnston: Thanks so much for having me.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

