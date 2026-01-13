© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

East Lansing to allow pollinator-friendly native gardens in 'off-ramp' for 'No Mow May'

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:10 PM EST
Two rabbits are seen in the front lawn of an East Lansing, Mich., house participating in "No Mow May," which is meant to promote pollinator habitats by encouraging people to not mow their lawns in the month of May, on May 19, 2023.
Andrew Roth
/
WKAR-MSU
Two rabbits are seen in the front lawn of an East Lansing, Mich., house participating in "No Mow May," which is meant to promote pollinator habitats by encouraging people to not mow their lawns in the month of May, on May 19, 2023.

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

East Lansing residents have new guidelines for cultivating pollinator-friendly landscapes in their lawns.

East Lansing City Council members voted Tuesday night to provide an exemption in the city’s nuisance lawn ordinance for plants taller than six inches if they are part of a native garden.

The gardens have to be intentionally cultivated with species of grass and wildflowers native to southern Lower Michigan.

Noxious grasses and weeds are not allowed. Turf grass that is not native to the region is also not eligible for the exemption.

Some residents have reported receiving fines for having plants that exceed the height limit in the nuisance lawn ordinance.

Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Thanks to your generosity...
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.
Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.

Environmental Sustainability and Resiliency Manager Cliff Walls said the updated guidelines could serve as an off-ramp for “no mow May,” which he said has helped to get people talking but has a limited impact due to being constrained to one month and primarily leading to turf grass being grown.

“What makes up the majority of the forage that’s provided by no mow May is lower value than something like a curated native plant garden that has diversity that is native to the area,” Walls said.

In addition to supporting pollinator health, native plants can also aid with stormwater management and build healthier soils.

Visual guidance on the types of plants that are allowed will be created to aid with enforcement and community education.
WKAR News
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
Related Content
Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Thanks to your generosity...
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.
Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.