WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University.
If you can dodge a wrench, you can say ‘I do’
Michigan State’s top-ranked club dodgeball teams in the nation consider themselves a family, so it only makes sense that their coaches are husband and wife.
The Michigan State men’s club dodgeball team is 8-0 and ranked number No. 1 in the nation while the women’s ranked at the top of their division.
Their coaches are Kevin and Becca Nguyen, a married couple who met on the team over a decade ago.
WKAR Sports talks to them about their journey. Listen below.
DesVergnes Final Project Audio.mp3