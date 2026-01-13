© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WKAR Sports
WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the School of Journalism at Michigan State University.

If you can dodge a wrench, you can say ‘I do’

WKAR Public Media | By Joseph DesVergnes: WKAR Sports
Published January 13, 2026 at 3:32 PM EST
Joseph DesVergnes

Michigan State’s top-ranked club dodgeball teams in the nation consider themselves a family, so it only makes sense that their coaches are husband and wife.

The Michigan State men’s club dodgeball team is 8-0 and ranked number No. 1 in the nation while the women’s ranked at the top of their division.

Their coaches are Kevin and Becca Nguyen, a married couple who met on the team over a decade ago.

WKAR Sports talks to them about their journey. Listen below. 

DesVergnes Final Project Audio.mp3
Tags
WKAR News MSU DodgeballDodgeballMSU AthletesMSU AthleticsCollege Sports
Joseph DesVergnes: WKAR Sports
See stories by Joseph DesVergnes: WKAR Sports
Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Thanks to your generosity...
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.
Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.