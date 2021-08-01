MSU Athletics

-
We recap the busy sports weekend as three local athletes came just short of Tokyo Olympic bids, as well as an update on MSU football flipping a top…
The Tokyo Olympics battling to contain COVID-19. Should the games still go on? Also, thoughts on possible expansion of the college football playoff from…
The 2020-21 college basketball season was unprecedented in many ways, but somehow, according to experts, Izzo showed his best coaching performance.EAST…
Two student reporters that covered the men’s basketball team, Jayna Bardahl and Sara Tidwell, discuss their journey through a challenging year.A year ago,…
Self-isolation, online school and coping with the unknown have been part of the new normal. Michigan State redshirt sophomore volleyball player Talia…
Two Michigan State University athletic trainers face administrative complaints alleging they lied to investigators in the Larry Nassar sex abuse…
Sidney Cooks scores a career-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Michigan State never trailed in its 86-68 win over 18th-ranked Minnesota on Wednesday…
“I think the state of Spartan Athletics is very, very strong,” new Michigan State University athletic director Bill Beekman tells me on MSU Today. “Our…
Michigan State University announced on Monday that interim Athletic Director Bill Beekman is now in the role permanently.Beekman has been the interim head…
College Football Rankings; Michigan State Football; College Football Playoffs; Matt Marks; No Shave November; Men's Prostate Cancer Awareness. In a very…