Michigan’s Data Center Divide: News, Guides & Local Impact
Michigan is becoming a major destination for data center development. New proposals in Lansing, Kalkaska, Saline Township, and Howell Township are raising urgent questions about energy use, water demand, land impact, and transparency. As companies race to expand the infrastructure behind cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Michigan residents are left to sort out the real-world effects.Michigan’s Data Center Divide is WKAR News’ hub for this fast-moving story. The series explains why international companies are eyeing Michigan, how these facilities could affect electricity rates and local resources, and what protections exist for residents. You’ll find interviews with industry leaders, on-the-ground reporting from public meetings, and straightforward guides that break down what data centers actually are and why they matter.

Lansing residents can weigh in on proposed data center at upcoming meetings

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:21 PM EST
facade of Lansing City Hall building
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio

Lansing residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on a proposed data center during several upcoming meetings.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light would provide power to the 24-megawatt data center being proposed by Deep Green. In return, the data center would provide carbon-neutral heat for the BWL’s hot water system.

The Lansing City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal on Feb. 9, following a presentation by Deep Green CEO Mark Lee.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will present on the data center during the Lansing City Council’s Jan. 26 meeting.

Key dates for Lansing data center proposal:

  • Jan. 15: Virtual community engagement session with Deep Green executives
  • Jan. 24: In-person community engagement session with Deep Green executives
  • Jan. 26: Lansing Board of Water and Light presentation to the Lansing City Council
  • Feb. 9: Deep Green CEO presentation to the Lansing City Council
  • Feb. 9: Public hearing on data center proposal at Lansing City Council
  • Feb. 23: Possible votes on sale of city parking lot and rezoning request in Lansing City Council

Council members could vote on requests to sell a city parking lot to Deep Green and rezone the land to allow a data center during their Feb. 23 meeting.

Deep Green executives will hold a virtual community engagement event Thursday evening, followed by an in-person session Saturday morning at the Lansing Center.

City officials are also considering a plan that would dedicate 10% of revenue the Lansing Board of Water and Light receives from data center utility use to fund housing support services, tying together two of the city’s most discussed issues.

The funds could be used to help prevent residents from losing their homes, assist unhoused community members with finding stable housing or to develop new housing.

The Fledge CEO Jerry Norris said he is concerned relying on data centers to fund housing solutions could make controversial data center projects harder to resist.

“It sets a precedent that, hey, we’re accepting all data centers, and I don’t think we should accept this one,” Norris said.

While data centers have proven controversial throughout Michigan, Lansing resident Brad Clark said the project would show Lansing is willing to embrace new technologies.

“I think this project is really the just right data center, big enough to add value, but small enough to fit comfortably within Lansing’s footprint,” Clark said.
Andrew Roth
