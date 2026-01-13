MSU psychiatrist: Muslims face unique mental health challenges

It’s Muslim American Heritage Month, and we’re shining a light on a topic that might be a struggle to talk about among this community: mental health.

Dr. Farha Abbasi is a Michigan State University psychiatrist and the founder of the Muslim Mental Health Conference.

She says in Islam, the concept of ummah, or the great community of all Muslims worldwide, brings connection but can also allow for vicarious trauma and stress even for people not directly impacted by violence or discrimination. Compounded with that, many Muslim communities have mistrust in the health care system or stigmas against seeking mental health care.

"The fear is that if you are talking mental illness, there is a weakness of faith. So, mental illnesses, if you talk about it, it's deemed a spiritual weakness that you are not praying enough, or your faith is not strong enough," Abbasi said.

She calls this a cognitive dissonance that even she has dealt with as an individual.

"This internal conflict stops you from talking about your setbacks, or you feel scared that your coming out and talking about depression would be seen as a failure on part of the whole community."

She says it may take a reframing for someone to seek out support.

"Accessing care is a sign of strength. It is being invested in your well being," she said. "Your religion, your culture, your society want you to do well, so utilize these resources."

Abbasi says she's hopeful as there are more resources for providers to offer comprehensive and culturally-competent care.

"I think it is as much a duty of a provider to understand where their patients are. So, it's never about what disease your patient have, it's always what patient has the disease," she said.

For anyone looking to being a new mental health care journey, Abbasi says taking that first step and asking for help is the most important part to getting your needs met.

Interview Highlights

On shared trauma in the Muslim community

On stigmas about receiving care

On her own mental health journey

Interview Transcript

Farha Abbasi: Thank you for having me.

Saliby: What specific barriers are there for Muslims to access mental health care that might not exist for other religious groups?

Abbasi: So, right now, I would say for Muslims, geopolitically, the struggles are impacting and making them more vulnerable. So any given day, there are more Muslims being killed on hands of terrorists or as collateral damage to the alleged war on terrorism. So, that has an deep impact on Muslims everywhere.

Courtesy / Muslim Mental Health Conference Dr. Farha Abbasi and the volunteer team at the Muslim Mental Health Conference in 2024.

So, there is a very unique concept in Islam, which is ummah, the greater community, which means you are all connected through your religious connection. So, the trauma could be happening very far away, but the vicarious trauma is deeply felt by each and every one. That given, we are seeing the real upsurge in hate crimes, which is directly having a mental health impact on the community.

Saliby: Can you talk about the stigma around receiving mental health care within Muslim communities?

Abbasi: So, like any other faith community, that is what I see, is the fear is that if you are talking mental illness, there is a weakness of faith. So mental illnesses, if you talk about it, it's deemed a spiritual weakness that you are not praying enough, or your faith is not strong enough. So, that was the biggest barrier to go beyond.

But the other thing is, when we look at the mistrust in the health system, that there is no culturally appropriate care available. So, a survey that just came out says 62% Muslims in the last year have experienced discrimination by health providers and has impacted their access to care.

Saliby: So, as a provider and advocate, what do you tell the people who say, "Well, if I go to a therapist or a counselor or a psychiatrist, it means I'm not strong enough?"

Abbasi: It's called cognitive dissonance, right? You have to challenge these negative thoughts. And actually, I feel when you access care, that is your first sign of courage. So, accessing care is a sign of strength. It is being invested in your well being. And your religion, your culture, your society want you to do well, so utilize these resources.

Saliby: Have you had any personal experiences dealing with this cognitive dissonance within yourself that you can share?

Abbasi: Yes, especially in our medical fields, it's still very hard to talk about mental health. So, even when I have been under stress or have been having issues, it's very hard for me to access care because you have this model minority myth that you have to do well, and then you are being stigmatized as a vulnerable population.

So, this internal conflict stops you from talking about your setbacks, or you feel scared that your coming out and talking about depression would be seen as a failure on part of the whole community. So yes, definitely, I had to overcome that this is for my health, not for my weakness that I access care.

I think it is as much a duty of a provider to understand where their patients are. So, it's never about what disease your patient has, it's always what patient has the disease.

Saliby: Are there any resources for mental health providers to better work with or understand their Muslim clients?

Abbasi: Definitely, there is more data there. There is more research there. There are many organizations now working to provide that culturally competent or sensitive care. It is a matter of being invested, and I love the title of your program, everything considered.

So, I feel like consider it, think about it, invest in it. And I think it is as much a duty of a provider to understand where their patients are. So, it's never about what disease your patient has, it's always what patient has the disease.

Saliby: It's a new year, and many people are looking to start new habits and new health goals. So, what advice would you have for anyone looking to start a new mental health journey in 2026?

Abbasi: Stay authentic and be visible. Visibility is viability. Unless you speak up and talk about your needs, nobody is going to address it.

Saliby: Dr. Farha Abbasi is a psychiatrist and the founder of the Muslim Mental Health Conference. Thank you for being here.

Abbasi: Thank you. Appreciate the time.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

