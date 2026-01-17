New CMU program will give students $2,000 if they can't find work after graduation

Central Michigan University announced the launch of a new career guarantee program Thursday.

The Central Career Guarantee will give students $2,000 if they don't get hired within six months of graduating. University officials say the program hopes to prepare students for life after graduation. Funds will also be available if a student is not accepted into a graduate school within six months of earning their degree.

"We're willing to put our own money on the line," CMU President Neil MacKinnon said in an announcement to the university on Thursday. "We know that students who take advantage of what CMU has to offer are successful in securing great jobs and wonderful offers from professional and graduate programs."

Students who sign up will receive an intensive career and academic guidance program. Eligibility for the $2,000 is contingent on completion of the program and graduation from CMU.

The money can be used "to assist with student loan payments, a continued job or school search, or other necessary expenses," according to the announcement. Students will go through the Focus2 career assessment program, and work with academic and career guidance services.

Evan Montague is the executive director of Academic Advising & Student Success at CMU. He said the money is coming from existing investments to the school.

"We'll actually have students with milestones and activities that they'll be doing in Blackboard as part of their educational journey," Montague said referring to the school's online class management system. "We think students may spend on average an hour a week doing some things as they start their intentional planning for their interest and careers and then their ultimate goals."

The program is eligible to undergraduate and new transfer students with 60 credit hours left to complete before graduating. CMU will hold seven in-person and virtual meetings in January for interested students. The program will launch in the fall semester.

The program comes as CMU attempts to boost enrollment. Between 2013 and 2023, CMU lost about 13,000 students. In addition, international student enrollment declined 27% this past year when compared to enrollment numbers from 2024.

We note WCMU's broadcast license is held by Central Michigan University. WCMU's newsroom is editorially independent from CMU, and the university is not involved in writing, editing or reviewing our reports.

