Sheetz in East Lansing could be first in major Mid-Michigan expansion

Regional gas station and convenience store chain Sheetz is addressing concerns from members of the community and the East Lansing City Council as it prepares its first mid-Michigan location.

The chain has grown a loyal fanbase throughout the Midwest for its made-to-order food offerings, including sandwiches, burgers and pizza, which are available any time the store is open – and they’re always open. Sheetz operates 24/7, 365 days a year.

Alex Siwicki represented Sheetz at Tuesday night’s East Lansing City Council meeting. He said there are more than 1.8 million unique combinations of customizable food items, highlighting one customer’s order of a hot dog with sour cream, pickles and pepperoni.

“It sounds gross, but we’ll make it for you, if that’s what you want,” Siwicki said.

The proposed location on East Saginaw Street would be bigger than 6,000 square feet and would feature a drive-thru, indoor and outdoor seating areas and gas pumps for 16 vehicles.

It would be the Pennsylvania-based company’s first location in mid-Michigan. Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager for Sheetz, said the family-owned company could open as many as a dozen stores in the Lansing area alone and is “currently evaluating several communities in mid-Michigan.”

“We look for sites that are part of strong communities, where there is demand for what we offer, and where customers can access our stores easily from the surround area,” Ruffner said.

Sheetz has already opened four locations in Southeast Michigan, with up to 60 more planned.

East Lansing Mayor Erik Altmann said he visited a location in Romulus and was concerned about loud music playing outside the building. He said the East Lansing location would be near office buildings and residences.

Siwicki agreed to a condition on the special use permit that would prohibit Sheetz from playing music outside.

Councilmember Mark Meadows said he supports the condition.

“The music of the gas pumps that seems to have developed over the last decade or so is more annoying than it is helpful when we’re pumping gas and we’re trying to think about the next thing that we’re going to do,” Meadows said.

Outdoor speakers would still be in place for emergency announcements, Siwicki said.

Altmann said Sheetz appears to have taken feedback from public comment at an East Lansing Planning Commission meeting into account in updated design proposals, including lowering signs and including charging spaces for electric vehicles.

Councilmember Kerry Ebersole Singh asked the company to have a cleaning service prepared for potential crowds on Michigan State University football game days.

Siwicki assured the City Council that Sheetz has experience operating near other college campuses.

The East Lansing location is projected to be staffed with 30 or more full time employees, Siwicki said, with benefits including tuition reimbursement.

The East Lansing City Council is expected to vote on the project during its Feb. 3 meeting. If approved, Ruffner said the new location would tentatively open in 2027.