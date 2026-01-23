Lansing bracing for brutal cold as one of Michigan’s hardest-hit areas

Dangerous Arctic cold is settling into Mid-Michigan, bringing subzero temperatures, life-threatening wind chills and hazardous travel conditions, with Lansing expected to be among the coldest spots in the state.

Mark Torregrossa, chief meteorologist for MLive.com and FarmerWeather.com, said the cold blast will not be your regular Michigan cold, referring to it as the “Arctic Tundra”.

He added that the Greater Lansing area will have wind chills below zero, even close to 25 maybe even 30 below. However, it’s not a historic event.

Lansing’s location makes it particularly vulnerable during this outbreak, Torregrossa said, due to Lake Michigan’s influence on air movement.

Cold air wrapping around the southern end of the lake funnels into areas including Jackson, Lansing and Ann Arbor, while parts of western Michigan may see slightly moderated temperatures.

Torregrossa added the cold is unusual but not unprecedented for Michigan. In a normal Michigan winter cycle, this would be a once every five-year event.

“Certainly wind chills at minus 25 to 30 means frostbite in maybe less than 10 minutes. So you'll definitely wanna be careful.”

He warned that exposed skin is especially vulnerable.

Travel will be very tricky because of the tiny flakes that get packed down, turning into ice. Salt will be ineffective with temperatures so cold.

He added that motorists who run into trouble could face serious danger.

“And then of course you got the bitter cold so if you run into a trouble in your car, you could be stranded and you could get into frostbite.” He stated. “So my word of caution for the next week or so is if you don't really have to go there, don't, and stay close to home.”

If it’s too cold for school’s to hold recess, it’s also too cold for them to play outside, he added.

Torregrossa also explained the relatively new extreme cold warning, which replaces the former wind chill warning and can be issued even when winds are light.

He said the change helps address situations when temperatures plunge even without strong winds.

“So what do you do when it's minus 25, like Saturday morning or example around Lansing, probably minus 15, maybe minus 20 Saturday morning with no wind. You know? Can you issue a wind chill warning with no wind?”

“The extreme cold warning replaces the wind chill warning, but it can also be used for bitterly cold way below zero calm mornings as well.”

Despite the immediate danger, Torregrossa said warmer air is expected in early February.

“I like to always remind us that snow always melts. Spring will come so it's a waiting game now, and it's not that long of a waiting game, although it may feel like forever.”

He said temperatures could climb above freezing for a few days, feeling dramatically warmer compared to current conditions.

“So just wait it out. There's light at the end of the tunnel early February.”

Torregrossa said parts of central Michigan may set record low temperatures and record cold high temperatures — meaning the coldest afternoon highs on record.

He also addressed online rumors about exploding trees.

"You're not gonna be driving down the road and sea forests all of a sudden with trees exploding here and there.”

Basically, if there's a dead tree with kind of an open sore on it, which fills with water, the tree freezes, expands and cracks.

Frost quakes — loud booms caused by rapidly freezing ground — are possible but rare.

“It's mostly just a. Wow, what was that? Loud bang. And um, so that's certainly possible.”

For now, Torregrossa emphasized patience, caution and slowing down on icy roads.

“If you have to go from Lansing to Ann Arbor and it normally takes you X amount of time, you better add 50% to it and slow down. And that's how we're gonna get through it.”

