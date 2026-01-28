ICE detains parents at school bus stop in Washtenaw County: "heartbreaking," sheriff says

Multiple parents of students in Ypsilanti Community Schools were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washtenaw County on Tuesday, the school district's superintendent said.

In a letter to local officials and leaders, Ypsilanti Public Schools Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross said several members of the school community were taken into custody.

“There are no words to fully capture the pain, fear and disruption this causes for our scholars and their loved ones,” Zachery-Ross said. “To see our families targeted in this way is a violation of the sense of safety that every member of our community deserves.”

Alyshia Dyer, the Washtenaw County Sheriff, said four separate incidents involving ICE occurred Tuesday in the late afternoon. She said one parent was arrested at a school bus stop.

Immigration agents did not enter school grounds, Dyer said, "but the activity at the bus stops is quite concerning, and we are still trying to figure out exactly how many people were detained.”

“Anytime ICE does anything in the county, it incites more fear,” Dyer continued. “And my heart hurts for our immigrant families, because they have been living in fear ever since the Trump administration started this immigration crackdown.”

Zachery-Ross said Ypsilanti Community Schools remains a safe sanctuary, and will not voluntarily cooperate with ICE. She said the district will not give ICE access to school buildings or property without a valid warrant.

Dyer said the county has received no communication from ICE, and does not work with federal immigration agents. “We are local first responders, and we need the community to trust us,” she said.

Dyer said immigrants, even those with legal status, have become afraid to call 911 for help. “There's been immigrants who have been victims of crime, and they're scared to come forward,” she said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not respond to requests for comment.

Dyer said she supports ICE reform, including legislation to protect sensitive locations and affirm that federal agents should not generally wear face-concealing masks.

Ypsilanti Community Schools said it is working with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office to monitor campus borders and ensure schools remain a protected space for students.

Zachery-Ross urged families to:



Walk in groups or carpool while traveling to school

Review “Know your Rights” materials

Ensure emergency contact information and “Care Plans” for students are updated

Visit the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center's website for resources

“In times of fear, we respond with compassion,” Zachery-Ross said in her letter. “In times of uncertainty, we respond with unity. We will not let this incident diminish our commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive home for every scholar.”

“We are here for you. We will continue to advocate for your safety, your dignity, and your right to an education free from fear,” her letter said.