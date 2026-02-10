Proposed Lansing data center draws hundreds to meeting to express disapproval

Data centers are popping up around the state of Michigan, many of which are met with disapproval from local residents. They city of Lansing is no exception.

Nearly 200 people packed Lansing city hall Monday night for a city council meeting where a proposed data center was discussed.

The council chamber reached capacity while additional residents watched on televisions set up in the lobby as overflow space quickly filled. Around 90 people gave public comment and most opposed the project.

During the meeting, UK based company Deep Green gave a presentation outlining the project, highlighting job creation and environmental efficiencies compared to other data centers.

If approved, it would be built in a parking lot between South Cedar and South Larch streets, and would not be used for generative AI purposes, said Deep Green CEO Mark Lee.

However, their presentation was met with skepticism from multiple city council members.

Council member Ryan Kost said he is concerned about the precedent the project could set, pointing to what he described as weaker environmental standards in the U.S. compared to Europe.

“Once you have a footprint here with the lower standards we have here compared to Europe then we might just be doing a race to the bottom like any other data center,” Kost said.

He also worries that Deep Green cannot be held "legally accountable" for the multiple promises they are making, like creating an abundance of new jobs.

"We could open the door up to pollution, or we 'don't have to be as energy efficient as we said we would,'" he said.

1 of 3 — data center protest.jpg Sunrise Spartans, an environmental group from Michigan State University, held a protest outside of the city hall building prior to the meeting. Clara Lincolnhol 2 of 3 — public comment.jpg Attendees of the city council meeting watch people make public comment from televisions in the lobby Clara Lincolnhol 3 of 3 — deep green.jpg Meeting attendees in the lobby watch Deep Green CEO Mark Lee and CTO Matt Craggs give their proposal. Clara Lincolnhol

Deep Green was questioned by other council members about long term issues like funding, pollution, water usage, noise levels, if residents living near the proposed site were consulted and what would happen to the site if the company declared bankruptcy.

Sunrise Spartans, an environmental group at Michigan State University held a protest outside of the building before the meeting began.

Member of the group Anna Wildman said they disapprove of data centers for multiple reasons, like extreme water consumption and negative environmental impacts.

"For many people who are from Michigan, fresh water and the Great Lakes are very important to us," she said. "It’s very insulting to have companies come here and try and use that precious resource and claim that what they're doing benefits us.”

She said the group feels as though Deep Green is being disingenuous with their marketing.

The Lansing city council will vote on the proposal on February 23rd.