MSU plans day of remembrance for third anniversary of campus shooting

Michigan State University has planned a series of voluntary remembrance opportunities for Friday, Feb. 13, the third anniversary of the shooting that killed three students — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner — and injured five others.

"The events and the activities we have planned for February 13 of 2026 really provide an opportunity for members of the MSU community, and the way that makes the most sense for them to reflect grieve and honor those that we lost, those who were injured and really all who were impacted by the tragedy that occurred on our campus three years ago." said

Mark Bullion, communications manager for MSU University Communications and Marketing

The events are coordinated by a committee of students, staff and faculty through the Office for Resource and Support Coordination.

"One thing I do want to stress is no one is required to participate in any of the activities, but we certainly want to allow for those opportunities and provide supportive resources to those who may need them during this emotional day." Bullion stated.

Most classes are canceled, but the university remains open with dining, rec sports, CATA transportation, and other services operating, he added.

A list of events are as follows according to Bullion and spartanstogether.msu.edu :

12-3:30 p.m.: Indoor support spaces — Breslin Center’s Hall of History (1-3 p.m.) and MSU Alumni Chapel (12:30-3:30 p.m.), both staffed with volunteers for resources and support. Keyboard students from the College of Music perform on the Red Cedar Organ in the chapel (sponsored by organist Hae Won Jang).



1-3 p.m.: Service and advocacy "Caring Through Service" in Breslin Center Hall of History, hosted by the Center for Community Engaged Learning. Participants build community, support mental health initiatives, make connections, and give back, with food available.



4-8 p.m.: Resource and support tent — Heated tent at West Circle Drive and East Circle Drive corner (near Grand River Ramp). Staffed volunteers offer navigation help, bottled water, hot cocoa, luminary kits (white paper bags with green electric tea lights for later use) and QR codes for support resources.



8:10-8:30 p.m.: Beaumont Tower remembrance — Music, moment of silence and bell ringing at Beaumont Tower. Beaumont Tower, MSU Union and Berkey Hall light green from dusk Friday to dawn Saturday. Livestream starts at 8 p.m. on spartanstogether.msu.edu (near top of "Plans for Feb. 13, 2026" page).

Luminaries can be placed and shared on social media with #SpartansTogether.

Additional touches include two community art pieces (from the one-year commemoration) in the renovated MSU Union (food court area) and Berkey Hall (first floor gathering space), with nearby cards and QR codes for resources.

Separately, the permanent memorial — a fountain with benches and plantings in the Old Horticulture Garden — has groundbreaking set for spring 2026, with completion expected fall 2026 (details at spartanstogether.msu.edu/memorial).