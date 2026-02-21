© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Worth Leaving the House For: February 22 to February 27

WKAR Public Media | By Emma J Nelson
Published February 21, 2026 at 6:37 PM EST

Know about an event we should include? Submit it to the WKAR Community Calendar or browse what’s happening across Mid-Michigan.

The Play That Goes Wrong 

Sunday, February 22, 3 pm|Friday, February 27, 7 pm

George E. Potter Center

2111 Emmons Rd., Jackson

Pobody’s nerfect, and The Play That Goes Wrong really leans into that idea. From broken props to forgotten lines, wardrobe failures to missed cues, this comedy act is one train wreck you won’t want to look away from.

The Choir of Man 

Tuesday, February 24 | 7:30 pm

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing

Have you ever witnessed a group of men in a bar break into a perfect rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”? Was the group composed of professional singers, dancers, musicians and poets? Sit back, relax and grab a drink at the Cobb Great Hall this Tuesday and enjoy the rowdy performance.

Matteo Mancuso 

Thursday,February 26|7 pm

Grewal Hall at 224

224 S. Washington Square, Lansing

Young, Italian composer and guitarist Matteo Mancuso has made his way from Sicily all the way to Lansing and beyond to showcase his mastery of fingerpicking on the electric guitar. Don’t expect him to throw a pick into the crowd when the concert ends, because he doesn’t use one.

Jesus ChristSuperStar

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm|Friday, February 27, 8 pm

Riverwalk Theatre

228 Museum Dr., Lansing

Told from the perspective of Judas Iscariot, Jesus Christ SuperStar follows Jesus through his final week of life in this Tony-Award-winning rock opera. Creators Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber say the story was only loosely based on the Bible. Instead, the pair dramatized the retelling to focus on themes of devotion, betrayal and divinity.

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival 

Friday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1| Times vary each day.

Eaton County Fairgrounds

1025 S. Cochran Rd., Charlotte

Come celebrate the end of winter at the Eaton County Fairgrounds, which has been transformed into a historic Viking encampment. The weekend affair features live events, like a Viking ship burning and sword-fighting demonstrations, and plenty of activities for you to take a (literal) swing at. The event is entirely outdoors, rain, shine or snow, so come dressed for the weather.
WKAR News
Emma J Nelson
