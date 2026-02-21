Worth Leaving the House For: February 22 to February 27
The Play That Goes Wrong
Sunday, February 22, 3 pm|Friday, February 27, 7 pm
George E. Potter Center
2111 Emmons Rd., Jackson
Pobody’s nerfect, and The Play That Goes Wrong really leans into that idea. From broken props to forgotten lines, wardrobe failures to missed cues, this comedy act is one train wreck you won’t want to look away from.
The Choir of Man
Tuesday, February 24 | 7:30 pm
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing
Have you ever witnessed a group of men in a bar break into a perfect rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”? Was the group composed of professional singers, dancers, musicians and poets? Sit back, relax and grab a drink at the Cobb Great Hall this Tuesday and enjoy the rowdy performance.
Matteo Mancuso
Thursday,February 26|7 pm
Grewal Hall at 224
224 S. Washington Square, Lansing
Young, Italian composer and guitarist Matteo Mancuso has made his way from Sicily all the way to Lansing and beyond to showcase his mastery of fingerpicking on the electric guitar. Don’t expect him to throw a pick into the crowd when the concert ends, because he doesn’t use one.
Jesus ChristSuperStar
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm|Friday, February 27, 8 pm
Riverwalk Theatre
228 Museum Dr., Lansing
Told from the perspective of Judas Iscariot, Jesus Christ SuperStar follows Jesus through his final week of life in this Tony-Award-winning rock opera. Creators Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber say the story was only loosely based on the Bible. Instead, the pair dramatized the retelling to focus on themes of devotion, betrayal and divinity.
Michigan Nordic Fire Festival
Friday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1| Times vary each day.
Eaton County Fairgrounds
1025 S. Cochran Rd., Charlotte
Come celebrate the end of winter at the Eaton County Fairgrounds, which has been transformed into a historic Viking encampment. The weekend affair features live events, like a Viking ship burning and sword-fighting demonstrations, and plenty of activities for you to take a (literal) swing at. The event is entirely outdoors, rain, shine or snow, so come dressed for the weather.